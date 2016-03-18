BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has been granted 14-day remand of suspected Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Abdul Rehman who is currently in custody of Jharkhand Police.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Salepur allowed the STF to take Rehman on remand. However, the process will take some time since the AQIS operative has to be produced before Tis Hazari Court in Delhi at the end of his remand period with Jharkhand Police.

The JMFC Court will intimate the Tis Hazari Court about the remand granted to STF after which the latter will issue the order. There are other security agencies which also want Rehman’s custody for investigation.

“We have a stronger case since he is a native of Cuttack and was arrested in Odisha. Besides, a case is pending against him for his involvement in unlawful activities,” Special DG, Crime BK Sharma said.

The Jharkhand Police has elicited information about his activities and operations in Odisha. Certain details about his local contacts, recruitment of students and management of madrasa have come to fore which the STF wants to ascertain to find out the details.

Rehman not only brought in children from Odisha and outside for his madrasa in Tangi, he also had a tendency of radicalising the young minds. He was a spotter and would identify youths who could be engaged in terror network. Sharma said the native of Paschimakachha was one with a Jihadi mindset.

The security agencies believe that he was part of a larger network and known to important persons in terror organisations. Similarly, the source of his funds is also under scanner.

Sharma said the STF would also seek the interrogation report of Jharkhand Police as it has important information related to the State. This is the first time Odisha Police would get his custody after Rehman was arrested last year in December.