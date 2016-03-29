BHUBANESWAR: Even as four days have passed since the Commissionerate of Police informed the Kyrgyzstan embassy about the rescue of a Kyrgyz woman engaged in prostitution in the City, the latter is yet to reciprocate.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Police Commissioner YB Khurania said the City cops have informed Ministry of External Affairs about the woman, besides writing to the Kyrgyzstan embassy in New Delhi.

“The woman was treated as a victim of flesh trade. The police can act as a facilitator and provide transport, escort and logistics to the victim, if required,” Khurania said.

The validity of her tourist visa would expire on March 31. She would be handed over to officials of her country’s embassy on their arrival here, police sources said.

The woman, who is currently sheltered in a City-based short-stay home, is not in good heath. While her food intake was negligible, she survived only on soft drinks for the first three days, sources said.

The woman on Sunday had high fever and was suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. She was admitted to Capital Hospital for a day.

On the other hand, investigation revealed that the owner of the flat, where the sex racket was operating, did not sign any agreement with the woman before letting the house on rent. Police are quizzing the flat owner and digging into the pimp Somesh Panda’s network in the City.

Panda, who is alleged to be an associate of notorious sex racketeer Sunil Meher, is currently in judicial custody.