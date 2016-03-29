KENDRAPADA: A 26-year-old constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) allegedly shot himself dead at the police camp in Rajkanika of the district today.



Surendra Kaanhra, a native of Kendusahi village in Kandhmal district, allegedly committed suicide with his service rifle, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kedarnath Sahu said.



The body, with bullet injury in the forehead, was spotted lying in a pool of blood by his colleagues who were away on patrol, the SDPO said.



It was not immediately known what drove the constable to to take the extreme step, he said, and attributed the incident to either family dispute or work related stress.



A case of unnatural death has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Sahu said.