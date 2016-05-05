BALASORE: A social worker, living in the leprosy colony at Dagamunda in Randia on the outskirts of Bhadrak town, has been running from pillar to post for justice. This even after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the district administration to take action against the accused in an attack case.

The Dalit victim, Balia Singh, was brutally attacked by a group of youths from another community on January 17 while trying to rescue tribal women of his village from being harassed by the group. Some locals rushed him to a local hospital and from there he was shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. A village teacher bore Singh’s treatment expenses while administration remained silent over the issue. Though police registered a case, no arrests has been made so far.

Singh is well-known in the village for his social activities. He has saved more than four lives by donating blood and raised voice against anti-social activities. His protest against an illegal liquor trade in the area is suspected to be the reason behind the attack on him.

Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy had moved NHRC after visiting the victim at his kutcha house. Singh’s father is afflicted from leprosy and the family struggles to make ends meet.

Tripathy alleged that nothing has been paid to him under the relevant Act meant for protection of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes nor from the district Red Cross or Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Tripathy had written to NHRC seeking investigation into the case and requested the human rights body to direct the DGP and Chief Secretary to send a complete report with regard to the present status and ensure fear free atmosphere in the village besides a compensation of `two lakh to Singh.

On March 2, NHRC directed Bhadrak SP to take action within eight weeks and inform the complainant about the steps taken. “But, Bhadrak police are asking Singh to sign on blank paper and not to complain further. No arrests have been made so far,” said Tripathy.