BHUBANESWAR: The hydrocarbon sector would generate one lakh technical jobs over the next five years. Odisha needs an institute of international standards which would train youth to make them employable and cash in on the opportunity, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Monday.

On the inaugural ceremony of India’s first ‘Skill Development Institute’ (SDI) (under National Skill Development Mission) at Mancheswar, Pradhan said, the Centre is ready to invest Rs 500 crore for setting up the permanent campus of the SDI which would be a centre of excellence and written to the State Government to provide 100 acres of land for this purpose.

Oil industry experts have identified at least 34 technical trades in the hydrocarbon sector, which would require a huge manpower in the coming days. The temporary facility of SDI at Mancheswar Industrial Estate, which was inaugurated by Patnaik today, is equipped to impart training on two (welding and electrician) out of the 34 trades.

The SDI will have an intake capacity of 180 students in both trades for two sessions per year. Each course will span over six months with 45 students. Besides, soft skills spoken English and personality development training will be part of the curriculum.

“Development of Odisha should not be hit due to political tussle between Centre and the State Governments. Bharat Mata ki Jay and Vande Utkal Janani should complement each other,” Pradhan quipped.

The Centre has set a target to double the natural gas pipeline upto 30,000 kilometres over next five years. “Youths from Odisha have shone in plumbing sector worldwide. If they can work excellently with normal pipes, with some grooming, the same resources can be engaged in laying gas pipelines,” Pradhan asserted.

Addressing the occasion, Patnaik said, less than five percent of the workforce in the country has received any formal skill development training. “I am confident, the institute with its focus on imparting skill training in trades relevant to the downstream petroleum and petrochemicals sector will boost skilled manpower supply for the nation,” the Chief Minister said.Dharmendra Pradhan'