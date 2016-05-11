BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate of Police on Tuesday barred driving training along 14 road stretches of the City during two time-windows. Between 8 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 8 pm, driving training either by individuals or driving training institutes would not be allowed. Violation of the order would attract a penalty of `500 which is extendable upto `1000 per each offence.

RI for cop

A Vigilance court on Tuesday convicted an assistant ASI of Police to two years rigorous imprisonment for taking a bribe of `2000. ASI Nrusingha Charan Samal was convicted by Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for demand and acceptance of the bribe during his posting at Khandagiri police station in 2002. Apart from the jail term, he would pay a fine of `2,000 failing which he would have to undergo RI for another two months, the court said.