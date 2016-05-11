BHUBANESWAR: The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) on Tuesday approved relocation and rehabilitation of inhabitants of Satabhaya and Kanupur, two sea-side villages located inside the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.

With coastal erosion accelerating over the years, the two revenue villages are gradually being consumed by the Bay of Bengal prompting the residents to shift to safer places.

Sources said the standing committee of NBWL, presided by Union Minister of State (Independent) for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar, cleared the proposal of the State Government which had sought relocation of 571 families from Satabhaya and Kanupur to Bagapatia village which is also located within Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.

This apart, another 71 families of Chargharia, a hamlet located inside Bhitarkanika National Park, would also be relocated to Bagapatia.

Interestingly, Bagapatia village, which was notified by the Revenue Department in 1965, has at least 473 tenant encroachers. The State Government had proposed that these families be provided record of rights (RoR) for land which are under their occupation. The NBWL, however, has directed the MoEFCC to re-examine the proposal.

The State Government was awaiting for the nod of NBWL for relocation and rehabilitation of Satabhaya, Kanupur and Chargharia residents since 2014. The 642 villagers would be eligible only for 0.1 acre homestead land.

Last year, the State Government had decided that villagers would be allowed to continue with their age old vocation like farming in their land even after relocation.

There are at least 410 villages within Bhitarkanika sanctuary limits. In 1998, the district administration had proposed that land of 47 villages would be acquired under Land Acquisition Act and inhabitants would be shifted outside where the oustees would be given a rehabilitation and resettlement package. The rest villages and hamlets would be ringed out.

A crucial mangrove eco-system of the State, Bhitarkanika faces serious threat from encroachment, human pressure, rampant aquaculture, illegal fishing as well as grazing by livestock.

The NBWL also had two more proposals relating to Brutang irrigation project and Suleipat mines on its additional agenda. Both the proposals have been deferred for another meeting of the national board.

