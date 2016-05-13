At least 67,997 students of the total 84,154 who wrote the Plus Two Science examination this year, cleared the test registering a pass percentage of 80.8.

The results of Plus Two Science stream, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), were announced on Friday by the Higher Education Minister, Pradeep Panigrahy in the presence of Chairman of CHSE, Prof Basudeb Chhatoi.

Nayagarh reported the highest pass percentage of 94.23 and Jharsuguda was again the lowest at 53.87. Apparently, Jharsuguda had also registered the lowest pass percentage of 57.96 pc last year.

Balasore district followed Nayagarh with 93.46 pc.

Girls with a pass percentage of 82.74 outnumbered boys, who scored 79.58 pc. While the number of students passing with first division was 20,191, only 53 of them scored more than 90 percent (pc). Of these 53, 18 were girls. Similarly, 22,414 cleared the examination with second division and 24,550 with third division.

In the Scheduled Caste category, 9,355 students had appeared the examination and 6,775 of them passed while in Scheduled Tribe category, 11,300 students had wrote the test and 7,380 of them cleared.

Five self-financing colleges across the State recorded zero pass percentage as none of the students could clear the examination. These colleges are Credential College of Science and Commerce in Bhadrak, Model College for Women in Berhampur, KBK Times Academy in Kalahandi, Badameswari Science College in Mayurbhanj and Koustuv Institute of Science in Bhubaneswar. Surprisingly, only seven students from these five colleges had appeared the Science examination and none of them could clear it.

Earlier, the CHSE had announced to publish the results of Science students by mid-May to enable them to appear the JEE Advance Entrance test. CHSE Chairman, Chhatoi said the dates for instant examination in the three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced after all the results are announced. Results of Arts and Commerce will be announced by the council in the last week of this month.

Meanwhile, students willing to apply for re-addition or re-checking of answer sheets have to do so before May 28. They will have to apply for re-addition of marks online and fees for the purpose is `200 per answer script. The money would be collected through a system called ‘State Bank Collect’, a State Bank of India initiative.

Last year, 93,920 students had wrote the Science examination and 75,434 of them had passed, registering the pass percentage at 80.31 pc. This year, the Higher Education Department had conducted e-evaluation in Science and Commerce streams.