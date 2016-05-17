CUTTACK: A Jharkhand-based racket which defrauded more than two dozen persons to the tune of several lakh rupees was busted by Cuttack Police with the arrest of three members of the gang.

The accused, identified as Dilshaad Ansari, Shafique Ansari and Ysusf Ansari, belong to Nawadih in Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The trio had telephoned two residents of the city and obtained their bank account and ATM card details.

One Ratneswar Jha of Lalbag area and Balaram Madgul of Tinkonia Bagicha were tricked into the trap in October and December 2015 respectively. After securing the bank details, the accused made online transactions worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 through the Jha and Madgul’s accounts.

Two separate cases were registered in Purighat and Darghabazar police stations and investigation started.

“The analysis of reports obtained from online payment gateways and shopping portals, and verifying call detail records of the accused led us to the Jamtara village,” DCP Sanjeev Arora said.

The three persons were traced from their mobile phone locations and arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed, the group has cheated at least 30 persons all over India in the same manner.

There were multiple gangs in the Nawadih area of Jharkhand who are involved in these kind of cyber crimes, Arora added.

Five expensive mobile phones, one high-end laptop and cash of Rs 35,000 were seized from possession of the accused. On Tuesday, they were produced in a court which sent the three in judicial custody.