BHUBANESWAR: To meet the demand for public health professionals in the State, Odisha Government has permitted the Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) to offer two post graduate (PG) programmes in the related subjects.

The Higher Education Department has accorded sanction to AIPH to offer Master in Public Health (MPH) for working executives besides an MSc (Applied Micro-Biology). The MPH programme would enable working executives to upgrade their public health knowledge and skill. Students can complete the course on part-time basis over a period of two years since the curriculum has been kept flexible.