BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the June 11 biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats including three from Odisha.

Though several leaders of the BJD are in the race for a Rajya Sabha ticket, sources in the party maintained that one seat may go to eminent personalities in different fields not linked with any political party. The names of eminent sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik and internationally acclaimed film producer Nilamadhav Panda are doing the rounds in this connection. As filing of nomination papers started from Tuesday, the BJD is likely to announce its list of candidates within next two to three days. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who returned from a four-day visit of New Delhi on Tuesday said candidates for Rajya Sabha polls are yet to be finalised.

Elections have been necessitated as 55 members from 15 States, including three from Odisha, will retire between June and August. Those who will retire from Odisha include Pyarimohan Mohapatra (Independent), Baisnab Parida and Bhupinder Singh (both BJD). Mohapatra was elected to the Upper House for the second time on July 2, 2010.

Parida was elected to the Rajya Sabha on July 2, 2010 while Singh, who joined BJD from Congress before the 2014 general elections, was elected to Rajya Sabha in a by-poll on June 26, 2014.

BJD, which has a strength of 117 out of 147 seats in the Assembly, is likely to win all the three seats this time. The Congress has 16 and BJP 10 members in the Assembly. Congress and BJP have already announced their decision not to field candidates because of lack of numbers in the Assembly. The House also has two independent members.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is May 31 while scrutiny will be done on June 1.