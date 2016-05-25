BHUBANESWAR: HERE is good news for cancer patients in the State. The Government is going to start chemotherapy treatment free of cost at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs). Initially, seven DHHs have been selected for free distribution of chemo medicines, which is likely to start from June 1. Cancer patients who will benefit from the free scheme have already been shortlisted and CDMOs of respective districts asked to collect chemo. Earlier, the free chemo plan was being provided at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) at Cuttack.

In the first phase, the chemo will be available along with free diagnostic and investigation services at the DHHs in Nabarangpur,Koraput, Phulbani, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Once implemented, the service will be extended to rest of the districts in a phased manner. Health Secretary Arti Ahuja said the free chemotherapy would be provided as part of Cancer Chemotherapy Programme (CCP) to make cancer care more sustainable for patients. “It is an independent initiative by the State Government for cancer patients. Free chemo will be made available under the Niramaya scheme,” she said. In a bid to make the first phase implementation a grand success, the Health Department has conducted cancer care camps in all the seven districts.

A team led by Chief Oncologist o f Mumbai-based Asian Institute of Oncology Dinesh Pendharkar and Director of AHRCC Lalatendu Sarangi has made a database of cancer patients who are now undergoing treatment at various hospitals. State Coordinator of National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) PKB Patnaik, who was also a part of the team, said while the database will be uploaded on the server, patients can have a copy of it for their reference. “At the camps, we investigated cases of 350 patients of which 100 have been shortlisted for free chemotherapy. While the DHHs have been selected depending on distance, patients have been shortlisted on the basis of their drug regime.

Both doctors and staff nurses at the selected DHHs have been trained,” Patnaik said and added that plans are afoot to start OPD in oncology at these DHHs at least once in a week. Initially, 100 patients have been selected and more number of cancer patients will be added to the list depending on their requirement. Under the programme, patients will get chemo costing from `5,000 to `1.5 lakh per circle free. Health and Family Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the Government is committed to ensure free chemotherapy which comprises a major part of treatment costs. “Steps are being taken to make the facility available in all DHHs soon,” he added.

