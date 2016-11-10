Tribals demand E10L aid for JE-hit families  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Members of Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh staged a protest meet in front of the collectorate here decrying government’s failure in tackling Japanese Encephalitis (JE).



In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik and Governor of Odisha, SC Jamir, they demanded that JE be declared a calamity and parents of the deceased children be provided financial compensation of `10 lakh each. The memorandum was submitted to Collector.



The tribals led by the Mahasangh president, Ghanshyam Madkami alleged that due to the negligence of the State Government, JE has taken an epidemic proportion in Malkangiri district. Madkami alleged that though the vector-borne virus was detected back in 2012-13, both the State and Central Government did not take any steps to contain it.

Women taking out a rally demanding compensation in Malkangiri

The tribals threatened to intensify agitation if the government fails to bring the situation under control at the earliest.



Meanwhile, the expert team formed by the State Government is camping in the tribal dominated villages for a ground survey and in-depth study to find the reasons behind JE/AES outbreak.



JE deaths continue

Koraput: Japanese Encephalitis claimed the life of an eight-year child, Hari Khilo of Dabuguda village under Kairiput block of Malkangiri district on Wednesday. The child was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Koraput on November 5.



When his condition deteriorated on Monday, doctors shifted him to the ICU and he died on Wednesday morning. So far, 12 children have died due to JE in the Koraput DHH.



Three children are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. They are Syama Khilo (5) of Kotaguda village under Boipariguda block, Babul Hantal (5) Dalaiguda village of Boipariguda block and Nandini Mohanty (8) of Mundaguda village under Kairiput block of Malkangiri district.



Of them, Siba was found JE positive while the blood samples of two others have been sent for examination.

Members of intelligentsia here have decided to meet the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue during his visit to the district on November 18.