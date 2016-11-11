BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda Police on Friday detained an engineering student for possession of counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 47,000.

The youth, identified as Sumit Tudu, had gone to the main branch of State Bank of India in Khurda to deposit Rs 2.50 lakh. When he tendered cash at the teller counter, the cashier detected that currencies amounting to Rs 47,000 were fake. The cashier promptly informed the bank manager and subsequently the police were alerted.

A team of Khurda Town Police rushed to the spot and seized the counterfeit currency. Sumit was carrying 42 notes of Rs 1000 denomination and 100 notes of Rs 500 denomination. The youth was immediately detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the entire amount was given to Sumit by his brother who is into a business at Jharkhand. “The youth said that he had gone to the bank to deposit the money in his father’s account to meet the expenses meant for construction of their house at his native place in Mayurbhanj district,” inspector incharge of Khurda Town police station Ranjit Sahoo said.

Sumit is a resident of Baharda village in Joshipur Block of Mayurbhanj and is currently pursuing B.Tech at a private engineering college in the capital city.

“We are trying to ascertain if Sumit actually received the cash from his brother or any other sources. If required his brother would also be summoned for inquiry," Sahoo added.