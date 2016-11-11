BHUBANESWAR: The state has registered a growth of about 18.37 percent in plan expenditure till October, 2016 as compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Expenditure of the plan provision by the end of October was Rs Rs 20,872 crore which was about 46 percent of the budget.

Utilisation of plan fund in agriculture and allied sectors has been around 49 percent of the budget estimate which was Rs 5,393 crore in real terms. The expenditure in this sector has increased by 5 percent as compared to the same period last fiscal.

Similarly, the infrastructure spending has also gone up to around 56 percent of the budget estimate marking a growth of around 2 percent over the last year. Fund utilisation in this

sector has been to the tune of Rs 6,043 crore.

Social sector spending has also touched Rs 8,373 crore marking an increase of around 4 percent over the last year.

Revenue collection up to October, 2016 has been around Rs 15,153 crore. The state government has set a target to collect Rs 35,950 crore during the current financial year.

The plan expenditure and revenue collection was reviewed at the all secretaries meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in the secretariat here today.

The Chief Secretary advised the revenue earning departments to scale up revenue collection to meet higher expenditure in infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

He directed all departments to keep close watch on the field level implementation of the flagship programmes and advised the Secretaries to finalise the facilitating and regulating policies that are under preparation within November 17.

The state government has drawn up several policies to attract investment in pharmaceutical, health, solar energy and bio-tech sectors.

The departments were also directed to put more public services online and develop mobile applications for the public services notified under Odisha Right to Public Services Act.

On speedy disposal of grievances received through e-abhijog, the meeting was informed that around 86 percent of the grievances have been resolved up to November 7, 2016.

Special Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena suggested that all departments should upload the disposal of the applications in the portal regularly and track the pending applications.