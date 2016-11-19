JEYPORE/KORAPUT : Spread of education in tribal areas of the State can only help improve the socio-economic status of people there, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.



Addressing a public meeting at Lamtaput, bordering Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the State Government has been pumping crores of rupees through different schemes for poor people in the region and they should draw benefits from the schemes. He urged people to spread awareness on the education.



On demonetisation, Naveen said his Government is keeping an eye on the issue. “The State Government has decided to provide banking services at gram panchayat offices in unbanked villages for the benefit of rural dwellers,” he said, adding that farmers and poor people of the State would get financial benefits directly at the panchayat level in this time of crisis.



Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects and gave financial aid to women SHGs. On the occasion , the anganwadi workers’ union submitted a a memorandum to Naveen on their long standing demands.



Among others, Koraput MP Jinna Hikka and Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi were present. Later, Naveen visited Laxmipur and addressed the public on various welfare schemes of the State Government. As both the meeting venues of the Chief Minister fall under Maoist zone, security was beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.

Combing operation was intensified in Machkund, Ankedeli, Nandapur, Narayanpatna, Laxmipur bordering villages by security personnel and several check posts were erected to check the infiltration of Maoists from neighbouring Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh.