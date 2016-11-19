Home States Odisha

Currency crunch still prevails

Published: 19th November 2016

By Express News Service

JAJPUR : Ten days after the demonetisation, normalcy in currency transactions is yet to be restored in many places across the district. With most of the ATMs running dry, people continue to face difficulties in withdrawing money.
Long queues are witnessed near the ATMs since early in the morning to withdraw money. But most of the people have to return empty handed as the cash in the ATMs gets exhausted within two hours of refilling. Besides, many ATMs remain dysfunctional at Bari, Binjharpur, Rasulpur, Korei, Sukinda, Dangadi, Barachana, Chhatia, Brahmabarada and Jenapur in the district.


“I had come to the ATM at Panikoili to withdraw money, but it did not dispense cash. I don’t have even a single small denomination note at my home to buy household items. Besides, my son is upset as I can’t give him the fee for semester examination at college,” said a woman.


Moreover, heavy rush continued in the banks to exchange the high value notes. Minor scuffles were reported from different places on Friday. “I stood in the queue at the bank for hours to exchange money. But when my turn came, the bank staff said the new notes were exhausted. I then went to two nearby ATMs but there was no cash. I don’t know what to do as I have no money left,” said Rabindra Kumar Behera, a driver.

