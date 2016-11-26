BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing tussle between the organisational and legislative wings of the Congress took a new turn with four party MLAs changing camps to meet vice-president Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi ostensibly to discuss panchayat polls.

Sources said the four MLAs-Jacob Pradhan, Krushna Chandra Sagaria, Kailash Chandra Sagaria and Bhujabal Majhi-accompanied by treasurer of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Mohammed Moquim, reportedly pledged their support to state president Prasad Harichandan.

General secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Odisha-in-charge, BK Hariprasad told mediapersons at New Delhi that the MLAs discussed about the preparation for panchayat polls with

Rahul Gandhi.

They also raised issues relating to increasing number of atrocities on SC and SC people in Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts by the ruling BJD leaders and workers.

Asked about the demand of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) for the revocation of suspension of leaders of the state unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Hariprasad said the final decision in this regard will be taken by the NSUI.

He said that there is no conflict between the CLP and the OPCC president. Any disagreement between the two wings of the party will resolved very soon, he said.

Replying to a question on the decision of the CLP that it would not inform the PCC about its future course of action, Hariprasad said he has not received any such report and will take up the issue if any such thing is brought to his notice.

Pradhan, one of the MLAs who met Rahul Gandhi, said,"We were called by the party vice-president to discuss about the ensuing Panchayat polls. We discussed about strengthening of the party organization,

selection of candidates in the Zilla Parishads and panchayat samities at the blocks and strategies to win the

Panchayat polls," he said.

He said there is no difference of opinion between CLP and the party organisation. “We had no discussion about this issue with Rahul Gandhi," he added.