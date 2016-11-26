ROURKELA: A 5-year-old man, Akshay Swain, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Second Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Srinivas Patihari on Friday for burning his son and four engineering students alive six years back. Another accused, Phul James Surin (35), who had helped Swain in the crime, was also given similar sentence.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Rabindra Nath Senapati said, both the accused were arrested after committing the crime in December 2010 and had been languishing in jail.

The incident had taken place at Jagda residence of Swain on December 28, 2010. Swain’s son Ajit, grandson Anup, an engineering student and his five friends, all engineering students, were partying when the accused got peeved with them and locked the room from outside with the help of Surin.

Later, Swain poured petrol around the room and set it on fire. Ajit and four engineering students Buddheswar Minz, BR Satpathy, Philips Ekka and Gopal Chandra Pradhan died of critical burn injuries, while Anup and another engineering student Amresh Maharana survived.