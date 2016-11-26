Home States Odisha

Six years on, dog sterilisation yet to take off

 A whooping 20,000 stray dogs rule Berhampur roads. At least five dog bite cases are reported in City Hospital everyday. 

Stray dogs on the district court premises | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR : A whooping 20,000 stray dogs rule Berhampur roads. At least five dog bite cases are reported in City Hospital everyday. The worrying figures were given by health wing of Berhampur Municipal Corporation even as an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme announced in 2010 is yet to gather steam. Nearly six years after the launch of the programme, not a single dog has been sterilised by BMC or veterinary office.

In absence of measures to check their population, packs of dogs are found in crowded places like Government office premises including Ganjam district judge court, market areas and residential colonies. The mushrooming of fast food centres has attracted more dogs into the city limits as they feast on the waste dumped by the food joints along the roads. Under the circumstances, checking the canine population has become a challenge for the administration which has been repeatedly asking the BMC to implement the programme to check the menace.

Sources in the administration said, soon after the announcement of ABC programme, five staff were selected and a jamadar of BMC was trained in catching dogs in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Corporation also purchased a dog catcher vehicle and constructed a kennel house with 14 rooms and an operation theatre on the campus of District Veterinary Office in the city in 2014. But the facility remains unutilised. As per the programme, around 100 dogs should be sterilised a month and kept in kennel for a week, before being released.

Health Officer in BMC, Dr Subhakant Dash said all the infrastructure required for execution of ABC is ready but non-posting of a veterinary doctor is hampering the work. After repeated reminders to the Chief District Veterinary Officer for deputing a doctor, Dr Dash sent a letter to district Collector seeking his intervention in this regard.

There are complaints from several quarters regarding traffic and  sanitation hazards triggered by the rise in canine population, said Dr Dash adding BMC’s trained staff have been engaged in catching stray dogs. The process was started three months back and on an average, 15 dogs per day are being released about 10 to 15 km outside the city, he added.

Stray menace
An estimated 20,000 stray dogs roam on the city streets
After announcement of ABC programme in 2010, five staff were selected
A jamadar of BMC was trained in catching dogs in Kerala and  Tamil Nadu
All equipment like a dog catcher vehicle, a kennel house with 14 rooms and an operation theatre on campus of DVO ready
Around 100 dogs was targeted to be sterilised a month and kept in kennel for a week, before being released

