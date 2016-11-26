Wanted Maoist cadre surrenders 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A Maoist cadre of Malkangiri-Visakha-Koraput Border Division (MVKB), carrying a cash reward of `one lakh on his head, surrendered before the police here on Friday.

Rama Podiami alias Rahul, a native of Marigeta village under Kalimela police limits was working as a party member for the MVKB of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). He surrendered with 9 mm pistol and 13 bullets before SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra in district police office.

Addressing mediapersons Mahapatra said, Rahul was active in the cut-off region and working with Local Guerrilla Squad in Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh forests.

He was involved in a series of crimes like killing of Deba Sodi and Irma Wanjami of Silakota in 2014, Kasa Madhi of Sungel in 2013, Dasa Madhi of Jantri in 2015 and exchange of fire at Silakota in 2013, the SP informed.

Many cases were pending against him at different police stations in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Police said the surrendered rebel will be rehabilitated under the State Government’s Rehabilitation Policy.

A large number Maoist militia and supporters have surrendered in Malkangiri district in the last few days.

Meanwhile, police have asked top Maoist leader Ramakrishna alias RK to surrender and avail better treatment for the injuries he sustained during the encounter with security personnel on Andhra-Odisha border in Malkangiri district on October 24.

“We call upon Maoist leader RK to surrender and get better medical treatment. He has sustained injuries on legs during the exchange of fire between jawans and Maoists at Panasput jungle in cut-off area in the district,” the SP said.

Stating that RK has been under treatment privately at an undisclosed Maoist camp on Odisha-Andhra border for the last one month, Mohapatra said the State Government would not hesitate to provide him better medical treatment.

Sources said as both the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Police have alerted all the hospitals about the possible arrival of RK for treatment, the top Maoist leader is unable to get medical assistance fearing the police. RK managed to escape from the site while his son Munna and a member of his protection team were killed in the encounter, SP said.

After the encounter, Maoist supporters had claimed that RK was in police custody. Even his wife had filed a Habeas corpus petition in the Hyderabad High Court. But police had informed the court that RK was not arrested and neither was in custody.