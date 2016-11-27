Home States Odisha

Intra-party conflict mars college annual function

Party MP Bishnu Das, who was invited to attend the function, had to return from the venue due to protest by the rivals.

Published: 27th November 2016 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2016 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The annual function at Adikabi Sarala Das College, Tirtol in the district was marred by intra-party conflict in the BJD on Saturday. Party MP Bishnu Das, who was invited to attend the function, had to return from the venue due to protest by the rivals.

Sources said, BJD in Tirtol Assembly constituency was divided into two, one supporting Bishnu Das and another Tirtol MLA Rajshree Mallick. Das was invited as chief guest to the function as college union president Himansu Sekhar Sahu is his supporter while Mallick was not invited.  Protesting this, hundreds of supporters of Mallick led by BJD leader SK Kalim Ulla staged a demonstration in front of college and raised slogans against Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp