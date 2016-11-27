Intra-party conflict mars college annual function

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The annual function at Adikabi Sarala Das College, Tirtol in the district was marred by intra-party conflict in the BJD on Saturday. Party MP Bishnu Das, who was invited to attend the function, had to return from the venue due to protest by the rivals.

Sources said, BJD in Tirtol Assembly constituency was divided into two, one supporting Bishnu Das and another Tirtol MLA Rajshree Mallick. Das was invited as chief guest to the function as college union president Himansu Sekhar Sahu is his supporter while Mallick was not invited. Protesting this, hundreds of supporters of Mallick led by BJD leader SK Kalim Ulla staged a demonstration in front of college and raised slogans against Das.