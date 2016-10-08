Odisha CM leaves for Delhi visit, to meet Jaitley and Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today left for a six day visit of New Delhi during which he is likely to meet union finance minister Arun Jaitley and railway minister Suresh Prabhu.



The chief minister is likely to Jaitley to the Make-In-Odisha to be held here from November 30 to December 2.



He will also attend the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Odisha government and railway ministry for Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line projects at New Delhi on October 10.

The State Government had requested the Railway Ministry to start work on the two projects passing through backward and Maoist-affected districts as early as possible.



The chief minister and railway minister had discussed about the projects during his meeting here on April 16. The Railway Minister had agreed that the two railway line projects will be implemented in the pattern of Khurda-Balangir project.



However, though six months have elapsed preparatory work on the two projects is yet to be started. Minister of State for Commerce and Transport Ramesh Majhi has requested the Railway Minister in a letter to ensure signing of MoU between the State Government and Railways for implementation of the projects.



The Government has made financial provision for both the projects in 2016-17 Budget. The projects were announced in the Railway Budget and have also been included in the pink book.

The State Government has agreed to contribute 25 per cent of the cost for Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line project. Besides, it has proposed to provide 50 per cent of the cost and land free of cost for the Jeypore-Nabarangpur project.