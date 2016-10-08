Security beefed up in Steel City for Dussera

Home States Odisha

ROURKELA: In the backdrop of communal tension along the Rourkela Main Road during Ganesh idol immersion procession, police have made elaborate security arrangement and several strict regulations are being put in place for smooth conduct of Durga puja. In fact, managing the swelling crowd and vehicular traffic at Rourkela remains a tough challenge for the police.


Sources said Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) have a combined population of about 5.5 lakh. While the festival is  observed at about 110 places in Rourkela, more than 10 lakh people throng the city from the rest of Sundargarh district during Dussera.


Rourkela-based IG of Police (Western Range) R K Sharma said about 20 platoons of forces are being  deployed at Rourkela, while another 15 platoons are mobilised for Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns and other sensitive pockets. Execution of pending arrest warrants is underway and anti-social, criminal and mischievous elements are under watch.


The existing police deployment on Rourkela Main Road would continue. About 45 persons were arrested for  communal disturbance, he said. Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh said both the communities have been impressed upon for the smooth passage of  Durga puja and Muharram. The minority community agreed not to take out Muharram procession on October 12 and hold ‘Azadari’ rituals the next day within their localities. He said immersion procession through the Main Road is also restricted, while volunteers of all puja committees have given an undertaking for smooth conduct of Durga puja. The organisers have been instructed to instal surveillance cameras, maintain sound limits at 65 decibels and switch off lights by 11 pm, the SP added.


Singh said ‘Ravan Dahan’ ritual (burning of effigy of demon king Ravan) would take place on October 11, idols would assemble at Sector-13 ground on October 12 for rating and leave for immersion at Balughat through the Ring Road without halt.Meanwhile, the Central Puja Committee has decided to refrain from using firecrackers on October 12 in view of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

