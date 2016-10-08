BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested a 21-year-old youth on charges of possessing 52 grams of brown sugar from Mancheswar Industrial Estate here on Friday evening. The accused was identified as Sukuru Behera, a native of Derjanga village under Kaniha police limits in Angul district.



Police sources said he was selling the contraband in small quantities to college students and some high profile drug addicts. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Behera used to procure drugs from Balasore, Soro and Bhadrak.



The accused was booked under Section 21 (B) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on to ascertain if the accused is part of the drug peddling gang which was recently busted in Haldipadia slum in the City, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.