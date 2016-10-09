Couple among 3 killed in mishap

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least three persons, including a couple, were killed and five others sustained critical injuries in an accident near Jamujhadi over a bridge on NH-5 in Balasore district on Saturday.

The mishap took place when a speeding trailer hit the ill-fated four-wheeler in which eight persons were returning to their native, Khantapada from Cuttack.



The deceased have been identified as Deepak Maity (43) and his wife Pratima (35). Identification of the other was to be ascertained. While the couple died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital.



The injured persons were shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.