Factionalism in BJD comes to fore during Jan Sampark Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The month long Jansampark yatra launched by BJD to make people aware of the Mahanadi and Polavaram issues besides the achievements of the state government has brought to the fore factionalism at the district level of the party.

Senior BJD leader and party's MLA from Jaydev constituency Shashi Bhusan Behera had to face black flag demonstration during the Sampark Padayatra today. Sources maintained that some disgruntled partymen showed black flags to the legislator while he was on his way to garland the statue of Gopabandhu at Balipatna.

Behera, however, dismissed the contention of his detractors by asserting that those who showed blachflags were not BJD members. The legislator was shown blackflags at Balianta a few days back.

Jaydev constituency is not the only constituency where factionalism in the BJD district units has come to the fore.

The bickering in the Sambalpur district BJD came to the fore on Friday with the BYJD taking out a ‘Jan Sampark Yatra’ in Sambalpur and Hirakud.

However, Sambalpur BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi did not attend the yatra. The padayatra by the BYJD was organised days after Panigrahi took out Sampark Padayatra in the constituency on October 2.

Factionalism came to the fore in the Jagatsinghpur district unit BJD during the 'Mahanadi Bachao Samabesh' organised by excise and cooperation minister Damodar Rout at Kujang Bazaar on Wednesday last when some miscreants hurled eggs at him.

The incident took place in the presence of several senior leaders on dais including two BJD MPs Nagendra Pradhan and Kulamani Samal. However, the Jagatsinghpur district BJD president Bisnu Das was not present at the meeting. The incident, however, sparked off a war of words between Rout and his detractors in the party including Das.

Sources maintained that factionalism in the district unit if not checked in time will affect the BJD's prospects in the panchayat polls scheduled in February, 2017. The BJD jan sampark yatra organised from October 2 to 11 every year has been extended to November 1 this year apparently in view of the ensuing

panchayat polls.