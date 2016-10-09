BHADRAK: A Crucial bridge link project at Bansada village in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district is yet to see the light of the day.Since Independence, people of nine panchayats near Dhamra and eight villages under Chandbali block have been demanding a bridge over the river Mantei in Bansada to connect Dhamra and Chandbali.Thousands of people cross the river with the help of country boats from Dhamra to Chandbali. The successive governments allotted funds but the bridge is still a distant dream for residents.



In fact, the proposal to construct the bridge was mooted several years back and it gained momentum in 2003. The State Government had included the bridge project in Rural Infrastructure Development Programme (RIDP) and Road and Building (R&B) Department was entrusted to execute the project.



According to R&B division, Bhadrak, the department had called the first tender in November 2003 and Rajlaxmi Construction Company was the only applicant. The tender was cancelled as the company demanded 172 percent more than `4.4 crore estimated for the project. Second tender was also cancelled in May 2004 as Rajlaxmi was the only bidder.



The third tender at a revised cost of `5.5 crore was cancelled as Rajlaxmi, the only applicant, demanded 100 percent more than the estimated cost. Since then, the department called tender for the project 14 times and in 2013, the work was finally entrusted to SP Singal Constructions at the estimated cost of `19.97 crore.



The work on the 120-mt bridge was stopped after a year due to technical problems. Although work started again in 2015, it was stalled after two pillars of the bridge collapsed. Sources in the company informed that the pillars will be constructed again but the revised estimated cost of the bridge has not been approved by the Government yet. “It is a tidal bridge and its construction is not only difficult but also expensive. However, we are hopeful of completing the bridge by next year," said Pradyumna Sethi, SDO, R&B sub division, Chandabali.