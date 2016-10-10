Modern lifestyle replaces traditional charm

Baibhav Mishra By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the city celebrated Maha Ashtami of Dussera on Sunday, there are many who are not happy as the essence of tradition is gradually getting lost in the shadow of the new-age celebrations.

Today’s hectic lifestyle leaves one with little time to spend on traditional mode of celebrating Durga Puja. Rushing to Cuttack for purchasing garments, making arrangements at home and filling camera rolls to capture the majestic gates have now faded into oblivion. Puja purchases have been curtained with internet shopping and limited interaction with cousins.

There was a time when people used to wait for the Durga Puja holidays to share all the fun with cousins and express a dozen stories which remained untold for a year. The same feeling seems to have died down over the years. While people prefer not to travel to native places, leaves have been shrunk and professional compulsions have taken over the traditional celebration of Durga Puja.

The time when youngsters used to crave for toy guns and girls for toy cooking utensils has gone. These items have become extinct and video and computer games have taken over. While trends keep on changing, Durga Puja fever which grips youth and elderly alike has taken a backseat.

Similarly, puja pandals which used to be made of cotton, linen, satin and silk are now being built with thermocol and plastic. There are no longer children flocking puja mandaps scouting for balloons, masks and comic books.

Sources said around 16 years back, there were 20 to 25 puja committees observing Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar while the festival used to have more on account in Cuttack. Today, there are around 125 puja pandals in Bhubaneswar while in Cuttack, 156 mandaps dazzle during the Durga Puja out of which 23 put up ‘Chandi Medha’ (silver tableaux) and five committees use massive gold ornaments. “We no more go for shopping to Mangalabag or Chandni Chowk in Cuttack. Now, almost everything is available on the internet with good discount,” said Sumit Patnaik, a software engineer.

A member of Unit-I puja committee said people are not interested in the embroidery and minute work woven on cloth. They are more inclined to light and sound system. There are chances that Durga puja will be caught in the mesh of modernisation, internet and computers, he added.

“This is high time we should try and gather tit and bit of those tiny occurrences and affairs which added a shine to our puja celebrations,” he said.