Odisha signs MoU for rail line projects in Malkangiri & Nabarangpur

Published: 12th October 2016 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2016 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ODISHA: The state government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi for cost sharing of two new railway line projects in tribal dominated districts of Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Railways  Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Union Minister of state for
Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.

The two rail line projects, Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri, were included in the Railway budget 2016-17 subject to requisite approvals from the state government.
The state government has agreed to partly bear the cost of these projects. As per the agreement, the state will bear 25 percent of the total cost of the 130 km Jeypore-Malkangir rail line. It will provide the entire land cost and 50 percent of the project cost of Jeypore-Nabarangpur project.

The Chief Minister said the two projects will serve the most backward and Naxal affected districts of the state which will rail connectivity for the first time.

Stating that seven backward tribal dominated districts of the state do not have any railway coverage, the Chief Minister said the State stands deprived in terms of railway coverage as compared to many other States.

The Chief Minister regretted that the railway density in the state is significantly lower than the National average despite its contribution of about 10 per cent of the total revenue earning of the Indian Railway.

The Union Railways minister said that Odisha was neglected earlier but it is a focus state now for the Indian Railways. Though rich in natural resources, lack of infrastructure like a strong rail network h has prevented the state from developing, he added.

Prabhu announced a number of other projects that were being considered by his ministry in consultation with the state government.

The signatories of the MoU were Executive Director Works from Ministry of Railways SC Jain and Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Sanjav Rastogi.
 

