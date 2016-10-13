Home States Odisha

Monsoon ends with 'normal' rainfall

Cumulative rainfall was 1030mm against normal of 1,149mm during June-September

Published: 13th October 2016 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2016 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bay of Bengal generated eight weather systems during south-west monsoon period this year, yet in at least 24 districts of the State, overall rainfall was below the normal mark.
Between June 1 and September 30, the cumulative rainfall was 1030 mm against the normal of 1,149 mm, registering a 10 per cent deficit which is considered normal. In meteorological terms, normal rainfall is defined as a deviation of 19 per cent of the long-period recorded average.

However, its distribution over a larger area over a period could mark the difference since spells of heavy rains portray a picture of good shower but does not really help farm activities. That was, by and large, was the story of a grim drought that gripped the State last year. This year's picture will soon emerge though it is being described as a good monsoon for the farmers.

The season-end monsoon report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that Deogarh with 38 per cent deficit was top among the five districts that recorded deficient rainfall in the State. The other four include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir and Jharsuguda.
The five districts apart, a number of other districts also recorded deficit rainfall and most of them are in western and adjoining northern pockets of the State. Ironically, Sambalpur town recorded 24 cm rainfall on August 4 and it was recorded as one of the high-impact events of the monsoon period.
The monsoon did not start on a good note in the State. The month of June recorded a 27 per cent deficit and the pattern continued in July and August when 17 per cent and 11 per cent deficit rainfall was reported respectively. However, back-to-back systems in September saved the rain mathematics as the State registered a 13 per cent surplus rain in the last monsoon month.

In the Central region of the country, of which Odisha is a part, the overall rainfall was 1034 mm against the long period average of 975 mm during the June-September period.
The showers were mostly induced by the sea-based systems generating from Bay of Bengal which included two deep depressions and eight low pressure areas. The IMD said two deep depressions formed in August besides the five low pressure areas. In September, three low pressure areas formed.
The weather office said the overall normal rainfall situation ensured that no moisture stress is reported from rainfed areas despite the increased sowing during Kharif.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported increased yields of overall rainfed crops, specifically pulses, oilseeds and cereals. In Odisha, the overall paddy area under coverage stood at 36.4 lakh hectare, more than the target of 36 lakh hectare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp