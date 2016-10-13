Monsoon ends with 'normal' rainfall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bay of Bengal generated eight weather systems during south-west monsoon period this year, yet in at least 24 districts of the State, overall rainfall was below the normal mark.

Between June 1 and September 30, the cumulative rainfall was 1030 mm against the normal of 1,149 mm, registering a 10 per cent deficit which is considered normal. In meteorological terms, normal rainfall is defined as a deviation of 19 per cent of the long-period recorded average.

However, its distribution over a larger area over a period could mark the difference since spells of heavy rains portray a picture of good shower but does not really help farm activities. That was, by and large, was the story of a grim drought that gripped the State last year. This year's picture will soon emerge though it is being described as a good monsoon for the farmers.

The season-end monsoon report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that Deogarh with 38 per cent deficit was top among the five districts that recorded deficient rainfall in the State. The other four include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir and Jharsuguda.

The five districts apart, a number of other districts also recorded deficit rainfall and most of them are in western and adjoining northern pockets of the State. Ironically, Sambalpur town recorded 24 cm rainfall on August 4 and it was recorded as one of the high-impact events of the monsoon period.

The monsoon did not start on a good note in the State. The month of June recorded a 27 per cent deficit and the pattern continued in July and August when 17 per cent and 11 per cent deficit rainfall was reported respectively. However, back-to-back systems in September saved the rain mathematics as the State registered a 13 per cent surplus rain in the last monsoon month.

In the Central region of the country, of which Odisha is a part, the overall rainfall was 1034 mm against the long period average of 975 mm during the June-September period.

The showers were mostly induced by the sea-based systems generating from Bay of Bengal which included two deep depressions and eight low pressure areas. The IMD said two deep depressions formed in August besides the five low pressure areas. In September, three low pressure areas formed.

The weather office said the overall normal rainfall situation ensured that no moisture stress is reported from rainfed areas despite the increased sowing during Kharif.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported increased yields of overall rainfed crops, specifically pulses, oilseeds and cereals. In Odisha, the overall paddy area under coverage stood at 36.4 lakh hectare, more than the target of 36 lakh hectare.