Toll touches 48: Two more children die of Japanese encephalitis in Malkangiri

Initially reported from Korukonda block, Japanese encephalitis has spread to 79 villages in all seven rural blocks of Malkangiri district in addition to the headquarters municipality as well.

A child receives treatment for Japanese encephalitis at the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri, Odisha. | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more children were reported to have died today in the deadly Japanese encephalitis epidemic sweeping Odisha’s tribal district of Malkangiri.  Forty-eight people have died of the mosquito-borne disease in the last 35 days.

The deaths reported today were of seven-year-old Rebika Madkami (7) of Katangapali village in Podia block and five-year-old Amit Madkami of Dariguda village. They had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the district headquarters hospital.

At least six children have died of the vector-borne disease in the last 36 hours.

Initially reported from Korukonda block, Japanese encephalitis has spread to 79 villages in all seven rural blocks of Malkangiri district in addition to the headquarters municipality as well.

Odisha health secretary Arti Ahuja, who has been camping at Malkangiri since yesterday, visited a couple of the affected villages to meet local people and discuss the preventive measures being taken by the officials.

Ahuja claimed that there are indications that the situation is improving. Mortality due to Japanese encephalitis has come down and so also the flow of patients to hospitals in Malkangiri. “The chances of survival of the afflicted children would be greater if they were brought to hospital in time,” she said.

Ahuja was accompanied on the visit by the joint secretary in the state’s Health Department, the Malkangiri district collector K Sudarshan Chakraborthy  and the Malkangiri CDMO. The collector has served show-cause notices upon 22 nodal officers for dereliction of duty.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has started active surveillance at more places of the district. Apart from a door-to-door survey, fogging and spraying of larvicide, health workers are conducting awareness campaigns in villages within a 10 km radius of the affected habitations.
 

