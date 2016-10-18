Home States Odisha

Cops issue cracker rules for safe Diwali

Published: 18th October 2016 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cops

Cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK:In the wake of a major fire which broke out in a cracker factory in Nayagarh recently, the Commissionerate Police has put in place stringent measures to prevent any untoward incident during Diwali.

On Monday, the Twin City police issued a host of mandates for firecracker shop owners who have acquired licence for business during the festival this year. The police will ensure that the licensed shops are constructed with tin or asbestos sheets and no two shops would be facing each other.
The floor area of these temporary shops must be in between 10 and 12 sq mt and these should be located at least 50 metres away from protected installations like electrical transformers.

The repository of crackers cannot exceed 100 kg for class 7 (sound emitting crackers) and 500 kg for Chinese crackers (light emitting, sparklers). A maximum of 50 shops can be set up in one cluster, the advisory stated.
Police have instructed shop owners to report any loss or theft of firecrackers to the nearest police station. The licensee should have a proper documentation of records and accounts of crackers in reserve and those which are sold.
Last year on Diwali eve, four persons were killed and as many injured in a mishap which resulted due to mishandling of a firecracker. The incident took place on the premises of a hotel near Khandagiri square in which two diesel generators exploded after a cracker landed on them, leading to the blast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp