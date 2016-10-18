Fire mishap: Sonia expresses grief over loss of lives

Home States Odisha

Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire mishap at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi today expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire mishap at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Gandhi extended her condolences to the families of those who were bereaved in the "most unfortunate tragedy" that happened last night leaving 22 dead.

She has instructed the Pradesh Congress Committee and workers of the party to reach out to the victims and their families, the Congress said in a statement.

The blaze was suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit in the dialysis ward on the first floor of the private hospital which spread to the nearby Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

