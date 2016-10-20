Nursing homes function sans fire safety certificates

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Hospital , hotels, apartments and commercial establishments in Kendrapara district continue to flout fire safety norms with impunity. Apparently, 12 hotels, seven private nursing homes, 10 apartments and two high-rise market complexes in the district are functioning without fire safety certificates and equipment.

Even, two cinema halls in Kendrapara town have not obtained fire safety certificate, informed Assistant Fire Officer of Kendrapara, Birabhadra Tudu. “We have written to them many times to follow fire safety norms, but they do not pay heed,” he said, adding that many hotels and nursing homes do not have open space in the campuses for free movement of fire brigades.

During a recent inspection, Tudu found no fire extinguishers installed in hotels, apartments and private hospitals. “However, we do not have any authority to take action against them. It is the district administration’s job,” he said. There are three private nursing homes in narrow lanes near District Headquarters Hospital. The facilities do not even have sufficient space for smooth movement of two-wheelers. Contacted, Kendrapara Collector, Debendra Prasad Das said the authorities will soon take necessary action against the violators.