BHUBANESWAR: The rise in gold price failed to deter people from making a rush to jewellery shops on Dhanteras on Friday. Almost all jewellery shops in the Capital City were choc-a-bloc with customers.

On the occasion, the price of 10 gm of 22 carat of gold hovered around Rs 29,932 this year as compared to Rs 25,550 last year. For 24 carat gold, the price was Rs 31,347.59 per 10 gram. Silver price was Rs 42,472 per kg as compared to Rs 35,000 last year.

Dhanteras is considered as the most auspicious day to buy gold and other precious metals. Though the trend of buying gold on Dhanteras is not related to Odia tradition, it has gathered pace in the State in the last few years.

Owner of Khimji Jewellery and regional chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation Mitesh Khimji said as compared to last year, the gold sale on the day this year was up by around 25 per cent and the festive buying will continue for three more days.

"Last year, Dhanteras was not followed by marriage season which is why people did not purchase much. With wedding season ahead this year, people are purchasing both light and heavy jewellery items in gold, silver and diamond," he said.

A lot of stores offered exclusive deals to attract customers on the occasion. While some jewellers offered 100 per cent discount on making charges, a few even announced zero making charge on diamond jewellery.