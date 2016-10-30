Man injured in cracker explosion at BJD meet

JAGATSINGHPUR: A Person sustained critical burn injuries when a firecracker exploded during the BJD Jan Sampark Padyatra at Krisnanandapur panchayat on Saturday.
Tirtol block BJD unit had organised the padayatra in the panchayat which was attended by local legislator Rajshree Mallick and other senior party leaders. Prior to the padayatra, Dhruba Charan Rout (40) of Dhansar village under Tirtol police limits tried to set afire a crude bomb, which exploded in his hand.
He suffered severe burn injuries on his right hand and had to be admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.
IIC of Tirtol police station, Asutosh Mishra said no complaint has been received in this regard. In 2011, four people were killed and as many injured when crackers exploded during a Biju Workers Union rally in Kujang.
