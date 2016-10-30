BERHAMPUR: Even as the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government has started work on the controversial Neredi barrage over river Bansadhara, the Odisha Government is yet to take any steps to stop it. The Neredi barrage construction issue has been pending for hearing in the Supreme Court for several years now.

The Andhra Pradesh Government had revived work on the barrage at Neridi, 16 kms from Gunpur town in Rayagada district, from September without informing the Odisha Government and the Bansadhara Tribunal.

In 1993, the then Water Resources Minister had informed the Assembly that 1,326 acre of Odisha land will be submerged if the barrage at Neredi is constructed. Objections raised by Odisha prevented the then AP Government from going ahead with the construction. Although the matter is pending in Supreme Court, the neighbouring State started construction of the barrage. Apparently, workers hired by the AP Government are not allowing any official from Odisha to visit the site.

River Vansadhara originates from Durgakangar hills (Lingaraj hills) of the Eastern Ghat in Kalahandi district. The 230-km river runs through Odisha (150 km) and AP before merging in the Bay of Bengal at Kalingapatnam in AP. Its catchment area is spread over 1,400 sq km in Odisha and 300 sq km in AP.

To solve the problem, a team of engineers from the Union Government visited the area in 1993 and suggested construction of a reservoir at Panidangar, about 8 km from Gudari in Rayagada district instead of the barrage at Neredi. Although the foundation stone for the reservoir was laid in 2005, Odisha Government did not go ahead with the project afterwards. Taking advantage of the situation, AP Government started construction of Neredi project, which led Odisha Government to place the matter before Bansadhara Tribunal. The tribunal in an interim order during 2013 allowed AP to use the water, but did not issue any directive on Neredi barage construction. The Odisha Government then knocked the doors of Supreme Court in 2010.

In the first week of October, the engineer in chief of Water Resources Department, Odisha, had directed the chief engineer-cum-basin manager of Rushikulya-Vansadhara-Nagavali(RVN), based at Berhampur, to inspect the Neredi barrage site and furnish a report.

The officer then entrusted the task to department engineers based at Paralakhemundi, who had to return from the Neredi site after stones were pelted at them by workers deployed by AP Government for construction of the barrage.

The engineers submitted a report on October 7 in which they stated that labourers and machinery were deployed by the AP Government for the work. The report stated that construction materials have been stocked at the project site and an abandoned building nearby has been readied to accommodate the labourers. So far, the State Government has not taken any decision or measures on the report.

Water has always been a contentious issue between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Although the neighbouring State has been exploiting water sources in Odisha, the State Government has done nothing except knocking the doors of the Supreme Court.