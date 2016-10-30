Puri to be Swachh tourist destination

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things fall in place as planned, the pilgrimage town of Puri will soon become one of the icon cities of the country with regard to sanitation and beautification.  
The State Government has submitted a detailed action plan before the Centre for transforming Puri a 'Swachh Icon City' (SIC) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) with an estimated expenditure of `357.95 crore.

The overarching objective of the project is to bring the cleanliness standards of Puri and its surroundings up to a level that makes it a model Swachh tourist destination.
The action plan has been prepared after consultation with all departments concerned and Nalco. The aluminium major had recently decided to take initiative for overall periphery development of Jagannath Temple and maintain sanitation and beautification. The SIC project is a part of the Centre's proposed multi-stakeholder initiative focusing on cleaning up 100 places across the country that are iconic due to their heritage, religious and cultural significance.
As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019, the goal of the initiative is to improve the cleanliness  conditions of these places to the extent that they can be regarded as Swachh tourist destinations.

An official of SBM said in the first phase, 10 iconic places have been selected to be cleaned up on a learning and demonstration basis. "Along with Puri, places including Vaishno Devi, Tirupati temple, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal, Golden Temple, Manikarnika ghat, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Meenakshi temple and Kamakshya temple will be transformed," he said.
At Puri, while some basic services and infrastructure are already present in the temple and surrounding area, those services can be enhanced in order to achieve improved levels of cleanliness.

