Woman, infant killed in mishap

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A woman and her 18-month-old daughter were killed in a road accident at Dochhaki of Paradip town on Saturday. The woman, Debshree Mohanty (25) of Tarenigada under Paradip police limits was going to a local market on a two-wheeler with her husband and daughter, Ridhiratika Mohanty, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle. The mother-daughter duo died on the spot. Paradip police seized the bodies and sent them to Kujang hospital for postmortem. Driver of this truck is absconding. On Friday, a school teacher, Srikant Mishra was killed in road accident in Tirtol police limits. Within five days, six persons have been killed between Tirtol to Paradip due to rash driving on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway.