Centre yet to scrap Tentuloi coal block of OTPCL

Committee is stated to have submitted its report in August but the Coal Ministry is yet to take decision on the report,

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a committee of the Ministry of Coal has recommended for deallocation of Tentuloi coal block provided to state owned Odisha Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (OPTCL), the Centre is yet to take a call on the matter.

The Coal Ministry set up a three-member committee comprising two members from the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and a state government representative from Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCLP), a subsidiary of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), to examine the state government's request for deallocation of Tentuloi coal block. 

The committee is stated to have submitted its report in August. The Coal Ministry is yet to take decision on the report, sources in the Energy department said.

The Ministry has to first deallocate the coal block and set up another committee for selection of a suitable coal block for OPTCL taking into consideration several factors including annual coalrequirement of the proposed 2,400-MW power plant and distance of the coal block, the sources added.

The state government has been demanding to allocate either Baitarini East or Nuagao-Telisahi or Chendipada and Chendipada-II coal blocks to OTPCL in lieu of Tentuloi coal block as this allocated block is neither feasible for mining nor viable for operations as the cost of extracting coal from this deep cast mine would be prohibitively high.

Tentuloi being an underground coal block was unsuitable for the power project, despite its reserves of 1,234 million tonnes (mt).

Menawhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written several times to  Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation of a suitable coal block to OTPCL to meet the fuel need for its proposed thermal power
plant in Dhenkanal district.

OPTCL is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).

The state PSU is setting up a 2,400-MW coal-fired power plant at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore. The project needs 1,768 acres, including 1075 acres of private land, 684.2 acres government land
and 8.7-acre forest land.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) for sale of entire power to be generated by the OTPCL power station has been executed with Gridco, the state-owned power trading firm.
 

