Road in Odisha named after Saint Teresa

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik named a road here after Saint Teresa, coinciding with her canonisation at the Vatican on Sunday.

The Chief Minister dedicated the fly-over road linking Satya Nagar and Cuttack-Puri road in her memory. The road is named as Saint Mother Teresa Road.

"I am delighted to be here today to dedicate the Satya Nagar Flyover Road in the name of Mother Teresa and henceforth it will be known as Saint Mother Teresa Road," he said.

He said Mother Teresa arrived in India and made it her home to serve the poor, the diseased and the destitute.

"She came to Kolkata after listening to the 'call within the call'. In 1950, she established Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and since then her message of love, compassion and service has reached millions across the globe," he added.

Patnaik said she was an angel to the distressed and the diseased.

"All through her life, Mother Teresa has served the unserved. She was the quintessence of compassion. She has got many awards from many countries including Bharat Ratna, Nobel Peace Prize and her beatification as 'The Blessed', and finally, the Sainthood," said Patnaik.

"So it is time for all of us to take a leaf from her book of compassion and service and work for the poor and distressed. Let's work for the dignity of every human being and the people around us."

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Mother Teresa at the Puri beach. He used about four tonnes of sand in this sculpture.

"I would like to pay tribute to the Mother for her services through my sculpture," he said.