12-day Ganesh Puja takes off at the Talcher town

TALCHER:  The Talcher town is wearing a festive look with beginning of the 14-day Ganesh puja on Monday. As many as 75 puja pandals have been erected along the main route of Talcher town, Main Market, Hatatota, Sharma Chhack and Handishua with the colourful decorations adding to the festive spirit. The immersion will take place on September 18 morning at river Brahmani.  The puja in Talcher is one of the famous Ganesh Puja celebrations in the State with lakhs of devotees from the district and outside visiting the pandals.

12-day affair.jpgGanesh Puja committee had held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector Shyam Bhakta Mishra where it chalked out plans for smooth conduct of the festival. Police administration, meanwhile, has made elaborate arrangements for peaceful celebration. Talcher SDPO, Kailash Chandra Parida said more than six platoons of armed police besides, 108 constables and 153 home guards have been deployed to maintain law and order. Under the leadership of ASP, two DSPs and seven inspectors are overseeing the security provisions.

