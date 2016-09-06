Home States Odisha

Odisha to take a stand on tripartite meeting on Mahanadi dispute in a day or two: Naveen

After maintaining silence over the issue for a long time, the state government today said it will finalise its stand on the tripartite meeting at New Delhi proposed by the Centre on the Mahanadi river water dispute within a couple of days.

Published: 06th September 2016 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2016 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik EPS

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: After maintaining silence over the issue for a long time, the state government today said it will finalise its stand on the tripartite meeting at New Delhi proposed by the Centre on the Mahanadi river water dispute within a couple of days.

This was announced here today by chief minister Naveen Patnaik. "The government will finalise its stand on the Mahanadi river water dispute within a day or two," the chief minister told mediapersons here.

After the BJD launched an agitation against construction of dams and barrages by Chhattisgarh government over river Mahanadi at headquarters of 15 districts in July, the issue remains unresolved as tug of war between both the states continued.

Even though the Centre proposed a joint control board (JCB) between the two states after chief secretary talks at New Delhi on July 29, the idea was dropped after the Odisha government did not respond on the grounds that a discussion at this forum cannot resolve the issue.

Though both the states agreed to exchange information on the issue on the issue, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have blamed each other for not responding to the queries.

The Odisha government had sought complete information from Chhattisgarh on its construction activities on Mahanadi river. Though Chhattisgarh has provided information on Arpa-Bhaisajhar project, it has remained silent on other construction activities.

Official sources said that the chief minister will review the situation at a high level meeting in a day or two before taking a stand whether to attend the tripartite meeting proposed by union water resources minister Uma Bharti.

Bharti had proposed a tripartite meeting to be attended by chief ministers of both the states after a delegation BJP leaders from Odisha headed by union Dharmendra Pradhan met her at New Delhi and requested to resolve the issue.

The Union Minister had announced that the tripartite meeting will be held between September 10 and 20. However, the state government is yet respond to a letter from the Centre to suggest dates for the tripartite meeting at New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
With Superstar Rajinikanth's second daughter Soundarya's wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi a day away, all his family members are in a celebratory mood as seen in all the photos and videos doing the rounds from her pre-wedding reception bash. Click to see more! (Photos | Twitter)
Soundarya Rajinikanth shares candid photos with father, son and husband-to-be Vishagan Vanangamudi
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp