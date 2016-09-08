Special rally on spinal injury in Capital City

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: More than 100 specially-abled persons in the age group of six to 60 on Wednesday took out a rally at Station Square here in observance of International Spinal Injury Awareness Day. The participants, who covered the distance between Lower PMG and Station Square, were joined by volunteers from educational institutions and different walks of life. The rally was followed by a candle light march. The programme titled ‘Walk for the Cause’ was organised by Citybased NGO Swabhimaan. “The objective was to raise awareness about what it means to have a spinal injury and how people who sustain it carry out all chores of life normally,” Chief Executive of Swabhimaan Shruti Mohapatra said.