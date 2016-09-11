MALKANGIRI: Four children, including a girl, died due to diseases in the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday. They are Santosh Hantal (7) and Jasbant Hantal (7) of Hantalguda village, Babu (8) of Oringi village and Jhilli (7) of MV-75.

Contacted, ADMO (Medical) Sashi Bhusan Mahapatra said all the four kids were brought to the hospital in serious condition and despite best efforts of the doctors, they could not be saved. Santosh was suffering from encephalitis, Jasbant from fever, Babu from malaria and the girl child Jhilli from septicaemia, Mahapatra added.

However, locals have alleged that negligence by hospital authorities led to the death.