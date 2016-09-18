RAYAGADA: An attempt by the BJP workers to pelt eggs and wave black flags at Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahy during his visit to the town on Saturday was foiled by the police.

Panigrahy was on his way to DRDA conference hall to attend the 15th District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting when BJP workers attempted to wave black flags but they were kept at bay by the police and the Minister reached the venue.

Following the incident, members of both BJD and BJP pelted eggs at each other and engaged in heated exchange of words. This continued for nearly three hours after which they sat on the road in protest.

BJP district wing president Siba Sankar Ulaka termed the incident as a mockery of politics. He said no development work has taken place in the district. Haphazard action plans have been drawn and implementation is nil, he added.

Alleging that DPC meeting was not held in 2015-16, Ulaka said this year’s meeting is being conducted with an eye on the ensuing panchayat election. Project proposals worth `1,600 crore were approved by the members during the 75-minute meeting, he added.

District president of BJD Sudhir Das alleged that the Opposition is trying to hamper the meeting with an aim to win people’s confidence for the panchayat election. Police detained six members of BJP. They were later released after the Minister left. Among others, Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, SC/ST Development Minister Lal Bihari Himirika, MLAs Jagannath Saraka and Trinath Gomango were present.