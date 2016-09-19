CUTTACK: The state-wide dharna before government-run hospitals by the Congress on Monday turned violent at Cuttack as the party activists ransacked the City hospital and assaulted Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) as the latter allegedly refused to accept a memorandum.

As decided at the party's executive body meeting on September 9, Congress activists had staged dharna in front of all Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the State in protest against the deteriorating health services.

Sources said tension ran high in Cuttack when Congress activists led by Nagar Congress Committee president Mohammad Moquim who were on dharna before the City hospital were told to wait till the arrival of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to submit their memorandum.

Irked over the denial, party activists went berserk and ransacked the office of ADMO Dr Abhay Patnaik who reportedly refused to accept the memorandum. They later abused Patnaik with obscene languages, dragged out of his office and assaulted him. Stating that the CDMO is arriving shortly, the ADMO had told them to wait.

While no complaint was lodged with the police till the last report came in, the agitators were in talks with hospital authorities to resolve the matter.