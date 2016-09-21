BHUBANESWAR: Railway police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old woman involved in a series of theft cases in the recent past. The accused woman was identified as Sanjukta Pradhan, a native of Bargarh.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman from Jamshedpur Suruchi Kumari was looted of her valuables and cash of `5000 on Monday. Acting on Kumari's complaint, the Railway police mounted surveillance and nabbed Pradhan while she was attempting to loot another passenger at the platform.

Police recovered Kumari's belongings from the accused. Besides, four mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards and cash were seized from Pradhan's possession. She confessed to have committed similar crimes on six occasions in the last one month while travelling between Rourkela and the Capital City.

The accused was booked under Section 380 of the IPC and forwarded to court.