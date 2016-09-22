BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray regrets his conduct during recital of national anthem

Express News Service By

BHUBANESHWAR: Ruling BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray today regretted over his conduct during recital of the national anthem in Assembly on Wednesday.

"I express my regret for raising slogan during recital of the national anthem. Since Mahanadi and Polavaram are emotive issues, my action was out of emotion" Ray said in a statement in the Assembly.

Ray said he had never intended to disrespect the national anthem. He made the statement after normalcy returned to the house after repeated adjournments and a marathon discussions of the business advisory committee for over four hours.

Speaker Niranjan Pujari who presided over the business advisory committee meeting reportedly bowed down to opposition pressure for a discussion on Mahanadi water disputes on Friday.

Since Private Members Bills was slotted Friday, sources said that the Speaker requested the members to take up the motion on Mahanadi water dispute to some other day. However, this was not acceptable to the opposition members.

Leader of opposition Narsingh Mishra and leader of BJP legislature party K V singhdeo insisted that all business after the question hour should be suspended to take up the motion. They cited several such instances in the past and urged the Speaker to take up the motion tomorrow.

Though the Speaker accepted the opposition demand for a demand on the motion tomorrow, Singhdeo walked out of the meeting objecting to the language of the government sponsored motion which was criticises both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government.

The language of the motion was toned down on the advise of the leader of opposition, the sources said.

On Ray regretting his action, Mishra said this is not acceptable as he is not the only member who disrespect the national anthem. Since many members of the ruling party were shouting slogans when the national anthem was played and chief minister Naveen Patnaik was present in the house, nothing less than CM's apology is acceptable.

Earlier, BJD spokesman Samir Ranjan Dash had tendered apology outside the Assembly for Ray's conduct.

The Assembly which was paralysed by the ruling BJD since the start of the monsoon session could not transact any business in the second day today.